Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Brittany Hopkins rightly argues that parents with any interest in providing a worthwhile future for their children should be motivated to combat the climate breakdown. Steven Lam and Gloria Novovic write about the need for climate impacts to be included as a matter of course in analyzing all types of policies. And David Zipper discusses the need to transition away from highway megaprojects - and notes that anybody who actually believes in fiscally responsible government should be happy to join a coalition to that end.
- David Suzuki calls out the glaring gap in treatment between climate activists facing constant police disruption and severe sentences for attempting to ensure a liveable future, and corporate polluters who face no meaningful consequences (and indeed receive massive subsidies) for polluting both the public discourse and the Earth.
- Nicolas Graham examines how the U.S.' fossilized right wing is operating in Canada - often with public funds and/or the imprimatur of academic credibility. And in the wake of the sudden departure of BC United from this fall's election, Luke LeBrun and Rumneek Johal offer a reminder that the B.C. Conservatives are unabashedly running against science and reality.
- Finally, the Economist reports that the crypto firms courted by Texas in the name of economic development are making their money exploiting the terms of power supply agreements.
