Wednesday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Damian Carrington reports on the consensus among climate scientists that the fallout from the climate crisis looks to include at least 2.5 degrees of global warming. And Jason Hickel comments on the gap in impacts between the wealthy few who are responsible for most carbon pollution, and the less wealthy people who are facing its worst effects.
- Lucas Chancel reviews Ingrid Robeyns' Limitarianism as providing a useful framework as to the necessary limits on the accumulation of wealth. And Gabriel Zucman rightly argues that at the very least, the need to properly tax wealth and excess income is conclusively established by the fact that U.S. billionaires are now paying a lower effective tax rate than the working class.
- Meanwhile, Ashley Burke, Kate McKenna and Andrew Ryan report on the glaring contradiction between Pierre Poilievre's message criticizing lobbyists as a matter of political positioning, and his eagerness to have them assemble wealthy donors to funnel money toward him.
- Andre Picard calls out the Ford PCs for devoting their energy to suppressing damning evidence of the crisis in health care, rather than making any effort to ameliorate it.
- Finally, Rani Molla examines the lengths car makers have gone to in making it impossible for consumers to protect their privacy while using a new vehicle.
