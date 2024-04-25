Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Umair Irfan discusses the possibility that carbon pollution may have reached its peak in 2023 - while recognizing that even if that proves true, there's still a long way to go in reducing the additional climate carnage being inflicted by continued emissions. Justin Nobel notes that the damage done by the fossil fuel sector includes exposing workers to waste which is more radioactive than Chernobyl. And Kathryn Willis et al. recognize that the oil industry's plan to ramp up plastic production will mean a gigantic increase in another harmful byproduct.
- Meanwhile, Sharon Lerner reports on the EPA's plans to raise the amount of a toxic pesticide permitted on food based on testing limited to isolated cells rather than the people who stand to be affected.
- Ian Welsh highlights how Canada's housing affordability crisis can be traced back to the expectation by existing property owners that they'll be handed consistent windfall increases in their property values.
- Becky Robertson reports on Loblaws' continued shrinkflation and price gouging even as they and other oligopolists insist on having free rein to exploit consumers as they see fit.
- Finally, David Climenhaga discusses Danielle Smith's choice to fund yet another anti-public-health diatribe with public money - this time paying a disgraced COVID denialist physician to launder conspiracy theories through a secret task force. And Joel Dryden reports that the UCP is fully aware of dozens of medical clinics advertising membership fees - but is looking for excuses to avoid bringing them into compliance with the law prohibiting charging for access to medically necessary services.
