Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.

- Jessica Wildfire laments the great abdication of mutual responsibility which is resulting in countless preventable dangers being allowed to spread unabated. And Benedict Michael et al. study how COVID-19 is giving rise to sustained cognitive defects even as it's being treated as a non-issue. 

- Damian Carrington reports on a new analysis showing that 2023 temperatures just barely fell short of a 1.5 degree increase from the pre-fossil fuel period - with scientists warning that far worse is in store. 

- Naixin Qian et al. examine the effects of a high concentration of nanoplastics in bottled water. And Michelle Gamage reports on Canada's halting first steps to study and regulate the ingestion of "forever chemicals" through our food supply. 

- Charles Rusnell reports on the glaring conflicts of interest in Alberta's health care system, as profiteers are being allowed to steer patients to their own privately-owned clinics.  

- Finally Judd Legum and Tesnim Zekeria examine the fleecing of American workers to the tune of nine figures just in identified wage theft which hasn't been claimed. 

Posted by Greg Fingas at 2:42 p.m.
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)