Thursday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Thais Melquiades de Lima et al. study how the tonsils are a major site for COVID-19 persistence in children. And Penny Daflos reports on British Columbia's restoration of mask mandates in health facilities as the ongoing pandemic persistently fails to go away on its own.
- Ricky Lanusse discusses how Antarctica is warming far faster than predicted, while Al Jazeera reports on the worsening loss of sea ice in particular. And Helena Horton reports on new data showing that Switzerland has lost a tenth of its glaciers in just the last two years, while Planet Snapshots points out the tipping points being reached based on the potential melting of Greenland's ice sheets.
- Yet Stewart Lee warns that even as our living environment becomes more and more endangered, any discussion of environmental issues is being hijacked by the forces bent on our destruction.
- Finally, Ricardo Acuna highlights how the UCP's attempt to steal Albertans' pensions to further enrich their oil buddies is based on assumptions that fall far short of passing the laugh test.
