Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Andrew Nikiforuk discusses the looming prospect that COVID-19 infections will cause ongoing damage by exhausting people's immunity, while Betsy Ladyzhets writes about the lack of benefits for people who are disabled as a result of long COVID. Andre Picard highlights how children have been affected by COVID in ways not readily anticipated or apparent. And Nili Kaplan-Myrth offers some reassurance that people who are still masking aren't alone in their efforts to protect themselves and others.
- Moira Wyton reports on the continued death toll of toxic drugs in British Columbia.
- Emma McIntosh discusses Doug Ford's plan to turn part of Ontario's greenbelt into a profit centre for his developer buddies.
- Edward Keenan writes that the success of CUPE and other unions in pushing back against Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to end collective bargaining and the right to strike is far from the end of the fight.
- Finally, Sophie Tanno reports on a new study showing the disproportionate damage billionaires are doing to our planet. And Alex Himelfarb points out that we shouldn't accept the claim that economic laws require public policy to be biased in favour of corporations at the expense of people.
