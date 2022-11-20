Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Melody Schrieber examines the new face of the COVID-19 mortality burden, with older people (particular in nursing homes and long-term care) even more likely to bear the consequences of ongoing spread. And Felicity Nelson discusses how people are trying to manage long COVID even as policymakers seek to pretend it doesn't exist.
- Anand Giridharidas argues that the obscenely wealthy few are going out of their way to demonstrate that their riches are neither deserved nor tolerable. But Jim Stanford notes that central banks are obsessed with suppressing wages which have fallen far short of keeping pace with inflation, rather than doing anything to address massive windfall profits.
- Meanwhile, Josh Freed writes about the constant pressure on him (and people in general) to take on labour which corporations no longer want to pay for.
- Finally, Ketan Joshi discusses how carbon capture and storage depends entirely on the continued existence of the problem of fossil fuel emissions that it's supposed to solve. And George Monbiot writes that the world's leaders have once again failed utterly in the task of averting a climate breakdown.
