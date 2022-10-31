Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Knvul Sheikh reports on new research showing how a single COVID-19 can "rebound" whether or not it's been treated with Paxlovid. Pooja Toshniwal Paharia discusses another study estimating that 15% of the U.S.' adult population is new suffering from long COVID. And David Shield reports on massive wastewater positivity spikes in the three cities monitored by the University of Saskatchewan.
- Meanwhile, Wayne Mantyka reports on the emergency rooms in Regina which are being crushed by failures in public health and social policy. And Allison Hanes reports on Quebec's overwhelming pediatric units.
- Zak Vescera highlights the efforts of organized labour to ensure people have adequate housing (even as the corporate sector seeks to freeze renters out of housing to keep prices up).
- Aaron Clark, Zahra Hirji and Akshat Rathi discuss how Canada's choice to keep spewing methane emissions undermines any claim to be a responsible actor in terms of climate policy.
- Finally, Rose Lemay writes that the Emergencies Act inquiry into the federal response to the #FluTruxKlan is exposing the preferential treatment granted to privileged white occupiers. But Justin Ling notes that they're still trying to claim victimization for facing the indignity of having some journalists point out the actual harm and potential threat they posted.
