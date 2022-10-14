Friday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Alvin Chang charts some of the grim realities of long COVID which is being allowed to disable people with little to no restraint. And Frances Stead Sellers discusses how COVID-19 can undo a decade of work toward individual health and fitness.
- The Energy Mix points out that Alberta's oil war room has revealed that the oil sands are increasing their carbon emissions even on a per-barrel basis. Kevin Crowley writes that Exxon is finally running out of people willing to dedicate their lives to polluting the planet for profit. And Brett March notes that the poor stand to suffer the most - and inequality stands to be exacerbated - as our climate breaks down.
- Meanwhile, Emily Atkin explores how the pushback against ESG (environmental, social and governance) principles can be traced entirely to corporate puppets and the climate denial movement.
- Jonathan Vigliotti reports that the ecological toll we've taken on the Earth includes the disappearance of a billion snow crabs (and the resulting cancellation of a fishing season). And Umair Haque discusses the developing age of extinction which we're blithely allowing to overtake us.
- Finally, Carlton Reid reports on new research showing that changes from car trips to bicycle or train can make an outsized difference in reducing emissions.
