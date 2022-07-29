Friday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Rhythm Sachdeva reports on research which has documented the effectiveness of COVID-19 testing in advance of events (just in time for governments to take that tool away from people as well). And Andrew Gregory reports on the prospect of a vaccine which might eventually be effective against COVID as well as the common cold.
- The Globe and Mail's editorial board points out that public dashboards may be one of the best ways of ensuring our health care system is functional - though it's telling that the COVID versions used as an example have themselves been dismantled due to the preference of far too many governments to keep their citizenry uninformed. And Alexander Quon reports on a Saskatchewan Union of Nurses survey which fills in some of the province's information gap with a finding that an overwhelming majority of nurses are reporting staffing shortages in their workplaces.
- Rebecca Solnit and Terry Tempest Williams write that there's no room for delay or equivocation in putting a halt to climate breakdown. And Gary Fuller discusses how increasing heat is even more deadly when connected to air pollution and other environmental factors.
- Aidan MacNab reports on the litigation being used as a means to hold the oil industry accountable for its contribution to (and enrichment from) the climate crisis. And Carbon Tracker points out the dangers of allowing oil producers to grab windfall profits while deferring any holdback for cleanup obligations.
- Finally, Gary Warth discusses the reality that homelessness is caused in large part by a lack of available and affordable housing, rather than by the personal circumstances of the people who suffer it. And Ramenda Cyrus' point that social housing should be treated as the equivalent of public health care is particularly apt in a country which prides itself on a commitment to the universality of the latter.
No comments:
Post a Comment