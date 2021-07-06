Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Maria Sarrhou talks to doctors about their frustrations treating COVID-19 in patients who chose not to be vaccinated. And Daniel Villareal reports on the hundreds of COVID cases spread through a single Texas church camp.
- Bob Henson and Jeff Masters point out how the heat dome over Western Canada may have been the most extreme weather event in recorded history. Lisa Cox reports that Nordic countries are now seeing record or near-record temperatures of their own. And Chris Saltmarsh writes that we can no longer talk about climate change disaster as a future development as it manifests itself so widely in the present.
- Ed Struzik discusses how increased numbers of large wildfires in particular are about to become the norm in Canada. And Larry Barzelai and Warren Bell highlight the desperate need to keep British Columbia (like the rest of our planet) from burning.
- Bruce Campbell notes that eight years after the oil train explosion in Lac-Mégantic, there are still far too many unanswered questions about its causes and about how to prevent similar disasters.
- Finally, Kim Siever exposes how the UCP slashed funding for health and education over the last year, exploiting a pandemic to distract from their plans for austerity. And Andrew Moore highlights how business-dominated governments are forcing universities to serve as labour service providers for the private sector, rather than sources of knowledge and independent thought.
No comments:
Post a Comment