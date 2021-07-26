Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- CBC News reports on the research which is just starting to systematically identify and treat the worrisome symptoms of long COVID. Gabriel Scally weighs in on the dangers of the UK's choice to end any public health response to COVID-19 even as the Delta variant is starting to run rampant, while Amanda Holpuch reports that the U.S. is looking at guidance which may include reinstating mask mandates. And Apoorva Mandavilli discusses the broader dangers of the U.S.' environment of vaccine refusal.
- Doug Gordon writes that a shift toward increasing car traffic represents just one more example of the lack of learning from a pandemic which exposed it as unnecessary. And Emma Arkell points out that young women in particular have borne the brunt of the economic damage from COVID-19.
- Patrick Brethour highlights the likelihood that the rich in Canada are only getting richer while the Libs do nothing to address income or wealth inequality. And David Moscrop calls out the space race between billionaires as reflecting our complete failure to harness extreme wealth toward any useful end.
- Meanwhile, Torsten Bell reports on new research showing how public and political corruption spreads into everyday activity.
- Jonica Newby describes her climate grief - and highlights how it should be an important factor in pushing us to needed action. And Ruth MacLean writes about the oil industry's plan to abandon the mess it's made in Nigeria now that there are no easy profits to be extracted.
- Finally, Max Fawcett discusses the attempt by the UCP's anti-environment inquiry to throw a report together at the last minute.
