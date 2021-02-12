Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Joe Vipond, Malgorzata Gasperowicz and Christine Gibson discuss how it's entirely feasible for Alberta (or any other province) to be COVID-free if its leadership bothers to pursue that goal. And Alex Ballingall and Tonda MacCharles look into the history behind our inability to produce vaccines in Canada - though to be clear, the answer isn't to shower massive amounts of money on corporations looking to cash in on the need.
- Brendan Kennedy exposes how the Ford PCs have been pocketing funding intended to provide pandemic relief for Ontario's residents. And Paul Taylor discusses how charitable food donations are a poor substitute for equity in income and employment.
- Richard Wolff reminds us that the growing concentration of wealth at the top is the result of a concerted effort to warp our economic system toward that end. And Dean Baker highlights how restrictive intellectual property rules are a major driver of increasing inequality.
- Meanwhile, the Canadian Press reports on a new PBO estimate showing that even a modest tax on online services could bring in hundreds of millions of dollars each year.
- Finally, Matthew Brockett notes that New Zealand's examples for the world include a crackdown on property speculators to ensure that housing serves primarily to provide homes rather than investment opportunities. And Hannah Aldridge and Ricardo Tranjan point out that rents have increased in the midst of the COVID pandemic in Canada.
