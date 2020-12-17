Thursday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- David Hope and Julian Limberg study (PDF) the effects of tax cuts for the rich - concluding that they lead to worsened inequality while generating no significant benefits for anybody but the few who are able to hoard wealth as a result. And Danyaal Raza and Edward Xie make the case for a wealth tax to both reduce inequality, and fund needed investments in a healthier society.
- Luke Savage writes about the increasing prevalence of hunger in the U.S. - which has only been exacerbated by a pandemic in which governments have offered little support. The Washington Post examines how the U.S.' largest companies have
slashed employment during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic even while
continuing to rake in immense profits. And David Doorey offers some suggestions for a substantial rethinking of a labour relations model which has done far too little to empower workers.
- Rosa Saba discusses
the state of labour in food and beverage manufacturing - noting that
employers' complaints about a lack of workers appear to be based
entirely on an expectation that people will take subpar wages to help
support their profit margins. And Andrew Lupton reports on the persistently high number of construction workers killed on the job in Ontario.
- Marc Lee and Seth Klein write about the need for a managed wind-down of fossil fuel extraction and just transition to clean energy in British Columbia. And Lee also joins Hadrian Metrins-Kirkwood to point out how the federal Libs' new climate plan rings hollow - and will have less effect than needed - when it's paired with a costly commitment to continuing fossil fuel production.- Finally, Robyn Urback argues that we'd be far better off if Scott Moe and his government cared to devote anywhere near the attention and effort to controlling COVID-19 than they've wasted fighting against any carbon tax or price.
