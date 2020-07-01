Wednesday Evening Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Sarah Hansen reports on new research showing that the U.S. could save 5% of its GDP merely by imposing a mask mandate during the coronavirus pandemic. (And it's particularly worth noting how that economic impact from a single, simple step to improve public health exceeds even the most inflated estimates of possible gains from decades of regulatory rollbacks in Canada.)
- Gaby Hinsliff discusses how the coronavirus (and subsequent policy response) has turned back the clock decades on women's rights. And Rachel Golden Kroner writes about the environmental destruction being smuggled in under cover of COVID-19 - with Jason Kenney joining the dubious likes of Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro in getting singled out for international attention.
- Meanwhile, Sara Hastings-Simon points out that the largest operators in the tar sands have figured out that they can't build a viable future on fossil fuels.
- Kerry Benjoe offers a needed reminder of Canada's ugly history of institutional racism against Indigenous people. And Michael Bramadat-Willcock reports on Lori Carr's nonexistent response to the threat COVID-19 poses to Indigenous communities (among other crucial issues) as current examples.
- Finally, Paul Krugman comments on the reasons why the ultra-wealthy few exercise a chokehold on the U.S.' political system.
