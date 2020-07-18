Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Murray Mandryk writes about the history behind the possibility of a large-scale irrigation project. But Jason Warick reports that in trying to make a snap decision, Scott Moe completely failed to consult with First Nations who stand to yet again lose land to unilateral decisions of governments who fail to consider their interests. And Jim Elliott questions why the Saskatchewan Party would prioritize an irrigation megaproject over the health and well-being of people.
- Justin Worland discusses how now may be our last chance to avert catastrophic climate breakdown. Jocelyn Timperley reports on Denmark's new law making further climate damage illegal, offering a far stronger blueprint for action than the Libs' theory that it's enough to require single projects to be emission-neutral 30 years in the future. And Paul Burke reports on new research confirming that carbon pricing is one of the ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
- Meanwhile, Mike de Souza reports on how oil lobbyists seized the opportunity of the COVID-19 pandemic to call in favours from Jason Kenney's UCP - and were rewarded with even more exemptions from environmental rules than they even thought to ask for.
- Lorian Hardcastle and Ubaka Ogbogu discuss how Kenney is trying to replace Alberta's public health care system with a morass of commercialism and cronyism.
- Erin Douglas reports on the health risks being dumped on mothers living near natural gas flaring. And Rick Smith offers a reminder that we're all being polluted by the microplastics around us - and all the more so as plastics producers push their wares in the wake of the coronavirus.
- Finally, Steve McKinley and Wanyee Li report on the call from Canada's police chiefs to decriminalize the personal possession and use of drugs.
