Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Don Pittis writes about the emptiness of any discussion of energy options which doesn't account for the importance of averting a climate breakdown.
- Somini Sengupta discusses the deadly effects of unprecedented wildfires in the Arctic region, while Nadine Achoui-Lesage and Frank Jordans report that we may be headed to a 1.5 degree temperature increase as soon as 2024. Nita Bhalla reports on new UN research showing how climate change is contributing to the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases. And Eric Roston highlights how a hotter world will include unnecessarily large amounts of inequality and poverty.
- Rachel Adams-Heard and Ellen Gilmer highlight the reality that there's no justification for building new fossil fuel pipelines. And Kyle Bakx reports that the result of Alberta being handed a federal bailout to deal with orphan wells has been an actual slowdown in reclamation work.
- Bruce Campbell discusses the lessons which tragically haven't been learned in the wake of the Lac-Mégantic oil train explosion.
- Finally, Kristy Kirkup reports on polling showing that three-quarters of Canadian recognize the problem with systemic racism in the RCMP. Momtaza Mehri points out that the fight against racism involves far more than merely paying attention to one's own privilege. And Meagan Day comments on the vital role of the labour movement in building solidarity to overcome racism and other forms of prejudice.
No comments:
Post a Comment