Wednesday Evening Links

Assorted content for your mid-week reading.
- Christine Boyle, Penny Gurstein, Matthew Norris and Jim Stanford make the case for a public option in housing. And PressProgress documents how for-profit seniors' homes are dominated by board members with no knowledge or experience in caring for people's health.
- Toby Sanger discusses how the pandemic has exposed how Canada's tax system excludes people with low incomes.
- I.F. Mason contrasts Doug Ford's rhetoric about supporting workers against his government's action in unfailingly forcing people to stay on the job in the face of unsafe work.
- Chad D. Cotti, Bryan Engelhardt, Joshua Foster, Erik T. Nesson and Paul S. Niekamp study how forced in-person voting caused an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
- Andrew Nikiforuk points out that Jason Kenney is trying to turn the trashing of environmental protections into the new normal.
- Finally, Gary Mason writes about the need to address the additional pandemic of domestic violence.
