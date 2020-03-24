Conventional Wisdom!

Deathly serious? Or downright hilarious? It would be rude to suggest the Saskatchewan Party government should be able to appropriately classify a pandemic.
Meanwhile, Scott Moe's entire economic plan for both the pandemic and recovery consists once again of having the federal government absorb the liabilities of the oil sector, with no mention of any other workers. But since we've heard so much about Moe's studiousness, that's presumably for entirely valid public health reasons, such as [INSERT CAPP TALKING POINT HERE].
