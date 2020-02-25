Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Saeed Kamali Dehghan reports on a new World Health Organization study showing the utter lack of progress toward sustainable development, particularly due to the harms caused by our climate breakdown. Mahita Gajanan focuses on the reality that every child's future is threatened by our continued carbon pollution and the culture of exploitation which causes it. And Patrick Greenfield and Jonathan Watts report that JP Morgan Chase - even after decades of profiting off of dirty energy - has issued its own warning of the threat climate change poses to humanity as a whole.
- Paul Fauteux, Howard Mann, Chris McDermott and Guy Saint-Jacques challenge Canada's federal government to finally end our hypocrisy in pushing fossil fuel development while paying lip service to the cause of fighting the climate crisis.
- Nadja Popovich points out the growth in U.S. public support for action to fight climate change, while recognizing that the Republican echo chamber still won't tolerate any concern for our planet. And Gaby Hinsliff takes note of the social stigma finally coming to be attached to businesses clinging to climate denial and delay.
- Edward Helmore reports on new research showing that BP's Deepwater Horizon blowout was even more disastrous than previously understood.
- And finally, Marcelo Lu and Sean Drygas discuss the opportunities available to Canada if we work on becoming leaders in renewable energy, rather than putting our efforts toward being the last fossil fuel pusher standing.
