Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Tom Blackburn writes about the UK's rare opportunity to elect a government which is actually committed to empowering workers.
- Don Pittis writes that an effective transition toward a clean energy economy will result in far superior outcomes for workers than an insistence on propping up a dying fossil fuel sector. But Wal van Lierop points out the immense amount of lobbying the oil industry carries out to ensure it receives handouts and policy privileges over sustainable alternatives.
- Gary Mason discusses the dangers of putting the health and well-being of seniors in care in the hands of distant foreign corporations.
- Dina Al-Shabeeb highlights the growing number of working people struggling to survive poverty in Vaughan (and elsewhere). And Michael Spratt points out how cuts to Legal Aid systems leave everybody worse off by denying access to justice to the people who need it most.
- Finally, Graham Thomson points out both Jason Kenney's desire to create a political environment of perpetual conflict, and his utter inability to handle any punishment of his own a once he gets his wish.
No comments:
Post a Comment