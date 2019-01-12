Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- The Economic Policy Institute charts how government policy is exacerbating inequality in the U.S. And Sam Pizzigati discusses how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is leading a much-needed discussion about ensuring that wealthy people pay their fair share - and notes that the arguments against a more progressive tax system are as empty as ever.
- Greg Marchildon and Andrew Jackson map out a path toward a national pharmacare program, concluding that a single national program would be both easier to implement and more beneficial in the long run compared to a more fragmented system.
- Tanya Talaga highlights how Justin Trudeau is laughably downplaying his government's choice to fight Indigenous communities in the name of fossil fuel development rather than making any good faith effort toward reconciliation. And Sarah Petz reports on the sudden and inexplicable apprehension of an Indigenous child from a Winnipeg hospital - and the threats that any continued will only result in further difficulty trying to reunite the baby with her family.
- Meanwhile, Damian Carrington reports on a new study showing that air pollution common in urban areas around the work is just as dangerous to as smoking.
- Finally, Gaby Hinsliff argues that a focus on "make do and mend" rather than constant new consumption would have both environmental and economic benefits for the general public.
