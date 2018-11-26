Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Robinson Meyer rightly criticizes the Trump administration for trying to bury a devastating national climate assessment on Black Friday.
- David Leonhardt discusses the U.S.' increasing corporate concentration and monopolization of nearly every major industry - and the resulting pressures on communities and workers in the face of shrinking choices.
- Meanwhile, Melanie McFarland writes that the tax evasion and offshoring reflected in the Panama Papers is far from a victimless crime, as everybody else ends up paying more for weaker public services as the wealthy stash their loot overseas. And Polly Toynbee points out that Britons have every reason to be unhappy with wealth inequality, but notes that the solution should be to seek economic justice rather than to withdraw from the world.
- The Economist makes the case for harm reduction rather than blanket prohibition as the best means of addressing the dangers of drug abuse.
- Finally, Christo Aivalis traces the Libs' history of trampling on collective bargaining rights from one Trudeau to another.
No comments:
Post a Comment