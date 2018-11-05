Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Alexi White points out how tall tales about "welfare fraud" have been used as excuse to trap people in poverty. And the Star's editorial board is rightly concerned about a social assistance review from a Ford government which couldn't care less about anybody besides its wealthy donors.
- Meanwhile, Dogwood looks into the big developer money behind the forces trying to fend off electoral reform in British Columbia. And Ben Protess, Robert Gebeloff and Danielle Ivory discuss the Trump administration's choice to forfeit billions of dollars in penalties for corporate wrongdoing as a prime example of what businesses buy with their political donations and influence.
- Bruce Campbell points out that Canada has failed to learn needed lessons from the Lac-Mégantic explosion even when it comes to rail safety - to say nothing of the broader problem with corporate self-regulation.
- Alex Ballingall discusses
the prospect of a left-wing populist movement in Canada oriented toward
empowering people while reducing the control of the corporate elite. And Joshua Zeitz notes that the most progressive policies on offer from the U.S. Democrats represent a return to the party's post-war roots.
- And finally, Doug Cuthand calls out the Saskatchewan Party for going out of its way to damage relationships between Indigenous peoples and the provincial government.
