Friday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- May Bulman reports on the growing gap in life expectancy between the rich and the poor in the UK. And Owen Jones offers a reminder that it was the political choices of the UK Cons - regardless of their position on Brexit - that have led to austerity and misery.
- David Moscrop discusses how Doug Ford's plans for Ontario are aimed at making life worse for the people who already have the least. And the Star's editorial board comments on his choice to single out people living with disabilities for scrutiny and benefit restrictions.
- John Michael McGrath highlights the importance of Ontario's environmental commissioner just as her role is about to be eliminated.
- Oliver Milman reports on the U.S.' National Climate Assessment, which confirms the devastating impacts of climate breakdown even in a country going out of its way to block international action. And Alex Ballingall points out the latest study from Oil Change International on the massive amounts of public money still being gifted to the fossil fuel sector, rather than being used to fund clean energy alternatives.
- Finally, Emma McIntosh and David Bruser report on Alberta's dubious approval of remediation plans which amount to little more than gambling that fresh water will eventually overcome the presence of toxic waste.
