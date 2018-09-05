Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Andrew MacLeod offers a reminder that income is often the most important factor in ensuring a person's health - even if it's seldom treated that way as a matter of policy. Marilisa Racco reports on Canada's unconscionably high rates of child poverty, mortality and mental illness. And Patrick Butler writes about the millions of UK children too poor to have a healthy diet.
- William Eichler examines new research showing how increased real estate wealth in the UK is only leaving poorer residents behind. And the Angus Reid Institute finds strong public support for policies to tax extreme housing wealth to provide needed homes in Toronto and Vancouver.
- John Harris warns about the effect of losing shared public spaces to gratuitous austerity.
- Bhaskar Sunkara discusses the role unions play in fighting racism and sexism. And Ben Smee's report on the demand of Australian temp agencies for a new category of workers without rights only confirms the importance of collective action to avoid exploitation.
- Finally, Phillip Inman reports on the Institute for Public Policy Research's call for an overhaul of the UK's economy to ensure that both decision-making authority and economic benefits are more widely shared.
