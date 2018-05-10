Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Michal Kalecki discusses how full employment shifts the balance of power from corporations to workers. Roland Kupers reminds us that inequality is a matter of policy choices - and that there's broad public support to reduce the level we're stuck with at the moment.
- Nijimie Dzurinko points out the need to fight back against the right-wing war on people living in poverty. And the Economist reports on new research into the effect of income on early childhood development.
- Jillian Berman highlights how student debt exacerbates the U.S. wealth gap based on race.
- Finally, J. David Hughes takes a look at Canada's energy future - and the importance of shifting toward cleaner renewable energy as soon as possible. Andrew Nikiforuk summarizes Hughes' work with nine crucial facts about where we stand today. And Ainslie Cruickshank highlights the impossibility of meeting even our already-insufficient climate change promises while ramping up the production of dirty fossil fuels.
