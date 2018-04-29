Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Martin Wolf reviews Mariana Mazzucato's The Value of Everything, including its distinction between value creation and value extraction. And Yvonne Roberts points out how millenial workers are being left with little but large debts as a result of inequality between classes and generations.
- Matthew Yglesias discusses
the significance of a jobs guarantee as a matter of values, while
noting that its goals may best be met indirectly. But Ian Welsh argues
that we should instead work on ensuring a more fair allocation of
resources by challenging the claim that people's worth is limited to
what they can get paid through a job.
- Meanwhile, Hassan Yussuff writes that nobody should have to put up with harassment or violence as the price of keeping a job.
- The Council of Canadians, Sierra Club U.S. and Greenpeace Mexico jointly review the effects of NAFTA in limiting climate policy across North America. And Raisa Patel reports on the parliamentary budget officer's study showing that CETA's giveaways to the pharmaceutical industry will cost Canadians more than $500 million ever year.
- Finally, Joan Bryden reports on the warning of the acting chief electoral officer that the Libs have left any change to Stephen Harper's unfair election rules too late for matters to improve in time for the 2019 federal election.
