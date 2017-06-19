Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Phillip Inman discusses how austerity has proven to be an all-pain, no-gain proposition for the general public which is facing stagnant wages and higher consumer debt.
- Pedro Nicolaci da Costa is duly skeptical
of employer complaints about "skills gaps" which in fact arise out of
their refusal to offer reasonable wages. And Daniel Tencer reports
on a new BMO study suggesting that stagnant wages (particularly at the
lower end of the income scale) are largely a production of automation.
- Mariana Mazzucato comments on the dangers of treating the concept of infrastructure as an economic cure-all, especially when it's designed to promote corporate profits rather than public interests. And Peter S. Goodman notes that there are plenty of cautionary tales about the dangers of turning public goods over to big business.
- Meanwhile, Katherine Tyler examines the possibility that corporations could be held accountable for facilitating human rights abuses under a proposal from the Joint Committee on Human Rights.
- Finally, Evan Wood discusses what a new British Columbia government can do to address that province's opioid crisis. And Alicia Bridges highlights how a lack of education and awareness is resulting in both the spread of HIV/AIDS in Saskatchewan, and far worse outcomes for the people who become infected.
