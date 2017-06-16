Friday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Wanda Wyporska writes about the scandal of growing inequality and the separation of the ultra-rich from the rest of society. And Richard Reeves calls for the people with the most wealth and privilege to stop denying the advantages they enjoy compared to the vast majority of people.
- Meanwhile, Amy Minsky reports on the continued stagnation of Canadian wages - which have now been mostly stalled for a period of 40 years.
- Edwin Heathcote notes that the tragic Grenfell Tower fire provides a prime example of the dangers of thoughtless deregulation, while TLE points out that Labour's attempt to push for safer housing just last year was rejected by Theresa May's Conservatives. And Nahlah Ayed reports on the role of classism and racism in devaluing the lives of people living in social housing.
- Andrew Scattergood points out how cuts to fire services in the name of austerity also put the public at risk.
- Finally, Mitchell Cohen discusses how social procurement can ensure that corporate wealth turns into benefits for the community at large.
Great links, Greg.ReplyDelete