Saturday Morning Links

- David MacDonald studies the federal government's loopholes and giveaways targeted toward those who already have the most - noting that there would be plenty of revenue to fund the programs we're told are unaffordable if that preferential treatment was ended. And Felicity Lawrence highlights
how multinational corporations are planning to exploit international trade deals to siphon $55 billions away from the UK's public coffers.
- On that front, Jerry Dias argues that having dodged the bullet that is the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Canada shouldn't waste any more time (or endanger the public interest) by trying to renegotiate and revive it.
- Andrew Jackson points out how inequality worsened during the Harper Cons' stay in power. Zohra Jamasi highlights how Canadian wages continue to lag behind inflation. And Pedro Nicolaci da Costa discusses the U.S.' similar lack of wage growth due to the destruction of workers' bargaining power, while Chris Rexrode writes that U.S. households are returning to their pre-crash pattern of borrowing against home values to paper over the gap.
- Meanwhile, Jim Stanford examines Air Canada's history of selling itself off for parts as an example of businesses similarly prioritizing easy and quick money over long-term planning - making a few insiders rich, and everybody else worse off.
- Finally, Ashifa Kassam calls out Justin Trudeau for using public relations stunts as a substitute for government accountability to citizens. And a few creative commentators (particularly @ajhtweeting) have put Trudeau's running away from issues into some handy visuals:
Trudeau jogs past Site C dam clear cut carnage. Oblivious. #StopSiteC #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/3O7biS5Hwr— A J Henderson (@ajhtweeting) May 21, 2017
Trudeau jogs over the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, nobody notices#C51 #C45 #cannabisact #nopipelines #cdnpoli @ajhtweeting pic.twitter.com/lznPlJ63gP— The Perfidious SH (@perfidiousSH) May 24, 2017
Trudeau jogs through the Attawapiskat First Nation reserve. Nothing changes. #cdnpoli #FirstNations pic.twitter.com/NDAch6LY5D— A J Henderson (@ajhtweeting) May 21, 2017
Trudeau jogs past Kinder Morgan protest. No one notices. #cdnpoli #StopKinderMorgan pic.twitter.com/5ulHl4iIKu— A J Henderson (@ajhtweeting) May 21, 2017
Trudeau jogs past #cbridge City Hall...nothing changes. @theslimdude pic.twitter.com/R8oKFQMaG1— The Cambridgian (@TheCambridgian) May 24, 2017
Trudeau jogs past electoral reform. Nothing changes. #cdnpoli #KeepYourPromise pic.twitter.com/BNVtYO4rQc— A J Henderson (@ajhtweeting) May 21, 2017
