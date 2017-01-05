New column day

Here, starting from the justified criticism of corporate-friendly "privatize the gains, socialize the losses" economic policy by noting that some genuinely socialized risks would represent a substantial improvement in equity.
For further reading...
- Again, Jared Bernstein discusses the shift in overall risks toward the people who can least handle them here.
- And Timothy Martin wrote here about the shift from generally-available pensions toward individual retirement accounts - which has been matched in Canada not only in the area of retirement planning, but also in education, disability supports, and anything else somebody with thousands of dollars to spare can think to fund.
