New column day

Here, on SaskTel's response (PDF) to the Wall government's attempt to make excuses to sell off one of Saskatchewan's core Crowns - and how its position in dealing with federal regulators may in fact only be stronger after the selloff of MTS.
For further reading...
- I've written about SaskTel's beneficial impact on us as consumers and citizens here and here.
- The objectives behind the CRTC's are found here at section 7 - and as I note in the column, a Crown corporation is in a unique position to highlight its local ownership and social contributions.
- Finally, Jennifer Graham reported on SaskTel's response here.
